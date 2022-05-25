Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,505,340,000 after acquiring an additional 114,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,282,543,000 after buying an additional 185,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after buying an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,694,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $6,791,597. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $548.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $565.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

