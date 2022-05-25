Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Acquires 75,000 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$20,250.00 ($14,361.70).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$22,800.00 ($16,170.21).

On Thursday, May 12th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 90,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$25,200.00 ($17,872.34).

On Monday, May 9th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 173,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$48,440.00 ($34,354.61).

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$24,400.00 ($17,304.96).

On Thursday, April 28th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 15,264 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$4,655.52 ($3,301.79).

On Tuesday, April 26th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 111,550 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,361.35 ($25,078.97).

On Friday, April 22nd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 288,450 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,304.00 ($65,463.83).

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

