Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.36 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

TWKS traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 9,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,551. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 31.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 172.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

