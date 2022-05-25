Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $44.54, but opened at $46.25. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 19,672 shares traded.

The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

