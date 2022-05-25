Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.20 price objective for the company.

TNXP opened at $2.13 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60). On average, analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 281,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,576,750.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 154,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 216,640 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

