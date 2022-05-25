TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of TopBuild worth $15,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth $131,795,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,763,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4,485.6% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after buying an additional 81,413 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 6.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,688,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TopBuild by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,284 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.67.

BLD opened at $185.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $165.01 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

