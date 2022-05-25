Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,703 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. 455,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,669,871. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

