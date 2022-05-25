Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,790,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,480,000 after purchasing an additional 147,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,311,000 after purchasing an additional 47,781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,182,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 55,052 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 461.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,300,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,780 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,558 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.
Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lamb Weston (LW)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.