Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $1,392,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,123. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

