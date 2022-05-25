Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Post by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Post by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Post by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of POST traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.71. 12,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $82.99.
POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.
In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
