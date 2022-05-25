Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Post by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Post by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Post by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of POST traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.71. 12,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $82.99.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.