Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $31,850.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $35,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $7,350.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Holger Bartel sold 6,088 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $39,815.52.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Holger Bartel sold 3,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $19,290.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $51,800.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $31,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Holger Bartel sold 13,600 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $90,984.00.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. 50,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.56. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 732.25% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

