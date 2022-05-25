Treat DAO Market Cap Achieves $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14,315.15 or 0.48171905 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00056715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00498089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00033159 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

