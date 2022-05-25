Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.37% of Trimble worth $80,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.83. The stock had a trading volume of 38,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

