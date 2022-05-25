trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $2.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get trivago alerts:

Shares of trivago stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.04 million, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.63. trivago has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of trivago by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,244 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at $1,135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in trivago by 77.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 393,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of trivago by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 250,574 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.