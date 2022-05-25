trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $2.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.71.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of trivago stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.04 million, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.63. trivago has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.17.
About trivago (Get Rating)
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
