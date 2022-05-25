Truist Financial Downgrades Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) to Hold

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTDR. Raymond James cut their price target on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

FTDR stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.44. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Frontdoor by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Frontdoor by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.