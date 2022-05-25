TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $112.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

TTEC stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. TTEC has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TTEC by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 370.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 498,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392,281 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 479,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 468,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

