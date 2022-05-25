Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on September 15th

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

