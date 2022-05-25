Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on September 15th

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.
Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.
Tyson Foods stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.
In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
