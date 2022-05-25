UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Position Lowered by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UGI by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in UGI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in UGI by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in UGI by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

