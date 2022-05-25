Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 99,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,543,814 shares.The stock last traded at $17.12 and had previously closed at $16.67.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,830. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,668,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.9% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 242,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 57.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

