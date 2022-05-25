Unconventional Investor LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.3% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $360.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $394.15 and its 200-day moving average is $409.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

