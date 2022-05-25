Unifty Hits 1-Day Volume of $150,261.00 (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.51 or 0.00052119 BTC on major exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $26.95 million and approximately $150,261.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,799.02 or 0.42996870 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 76.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00067457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00497937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00033889 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000276 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,211.09 or 1.38444012 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.