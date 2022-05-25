United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $63.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

United Airlines stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. 412,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,664,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after buying an additional 1,448,947 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,527,000 after buying an additional 994,335 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $28,518,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

