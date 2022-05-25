United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.29

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and traded as low as $31.00. United Bancshares shares last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 3,377 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $96.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

