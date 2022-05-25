Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unity Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Unity Bancorp posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Bancorp.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 38.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.23. 458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $31.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Bancorp (Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Bancorp (UNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.