Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Gap Up to $25.67

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.67, but opened at $26.39. Univest Financial shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $759.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $8,772,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

