UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will report $35.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year sales of $205.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.22 million to $205.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $273.49 million, with estimates ranging from $262.90 million to $284.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

A number of research firms have commented on UPH. Lake Street Capital downgraded UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on UpHealth from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UpHealth by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of UpHealth by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UpHealth stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,886. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions.

