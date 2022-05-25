Urus (URUS) Market Cap Reaches $2.82 Million

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Urus coin can now be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Urus has traded flat against the dollar. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,758.10 or 1.00065728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

