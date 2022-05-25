Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Valvoline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years. Valvoline has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valvoline to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

NYSE:VVV opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,839,000 after purchasing an additional 251,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valvoline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Valvoline by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

