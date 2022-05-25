Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Position Increased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 58,213 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.16. The stock had a trading volume of 67,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,783. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $117.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average is $95.03.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

