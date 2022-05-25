Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 47,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 348,324 shares.The stock last traded at $206.04 and had previously closed at $202.47.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

