Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Down to $4.42

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.27. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 3,805 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Analysts forecast that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxxinity news, insider Mei Mei Hu bought 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $27,088.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,593,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,869,939.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc bought 18,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $62,462.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,611,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,059,878.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,950 shares of company stock valued at $106,759 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

