Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.83 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.14.

NASDAQ VECO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,466.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

