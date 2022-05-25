VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Position Raised by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of VEON worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 829,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 189,436 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth $4,205,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter worth $11,156,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of VEON by 79.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,757,000 after buying an additional 5,041,340 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $836.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on VEON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, VEON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.95.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

