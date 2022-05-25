Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VERB. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verb Technology to $4.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Verb Technology to $2.25 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

VERB stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 232.32% and a negative net margin of 326.57%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verb Technology will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

