Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 137,527 shares.The stock last traded at $12.00 and had previously closed at $12.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Get Vertex alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -533.50, a PEG ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.03 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 712.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vertex by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.