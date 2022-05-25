ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 70,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,635,694 shares.The stock last traded at $2.90 and had previously closed at $2.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRAY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $517.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,452.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,241,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,280 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

