Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.81. 219,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,296,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vinco Ventures by 560.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

