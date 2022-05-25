Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Bought by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 831,436 shares of company stock valued at $24,701,964. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $32.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.24%.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.