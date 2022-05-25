Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($3.08) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 228.11 ($2.87).

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 150.15 ($1.89) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3.92. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.75). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 176.60.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($64,552.66).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

