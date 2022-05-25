Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Vivo Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vivo Energy stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.32. Vivo Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 93.30 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 154.40 ($1.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Vivo Energy alerts:

Vivo Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast-casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.