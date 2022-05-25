WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. WalkMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. WalkMe updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ WKME traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. 2,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,244. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WKME. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on WalkMe from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WalkMe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.
WalkMe Company Profile (Get Rating)
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
