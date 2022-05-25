Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $12.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $18.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.58 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $31.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 275.31% and a negative return on equity of 558.73%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Wave Life Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 152,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,937. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 16,714 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $28,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,501 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $57,621.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,236 shares of company stock valued at $95,006. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 12.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 562,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 62,970 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 105,258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $11,824,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

