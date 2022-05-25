WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Trading Up 0.3%

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; consumer and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes and safe bonds; order checks; and other products.

