Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Home Point Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HMPT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

Shares of HMPT stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

