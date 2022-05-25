Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $147.00 at Piper Sandler

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WLK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

NYSE:WLK opened at $124.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Westlake has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.43.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,923 shares of company stock valued at $12,558,999 in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Westlake in the first quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

