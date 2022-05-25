Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $147.00 at Piper Sandler

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WLK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.
NYSE:WLK opened at $124.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Westlake has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.43.
In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,923 shares of company stock valued at $12,558,999 in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Westlake in the first quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
