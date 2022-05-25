Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $58.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.