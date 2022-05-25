Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $58.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.14.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
