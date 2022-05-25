Whitbread plc Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1086 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

WTBDY opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitbread has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,000.00.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.