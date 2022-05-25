Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Shares Up 2.2%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.76. 11,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 42,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Separately, Citigroup cut Whitehaven Coal to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal. The company operates four mines in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in North West New South Wales, three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

