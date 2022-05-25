Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Down 98.2% in May

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the April 30th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wienerberger from €38.00 ($40.43) to €37.00 ($39.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.

Wienerberger ( OTCMKTS:WBRBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for façades under the Terca brand, and ceramic façade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

