Wilder World Market Capitalization Reaches $29.89 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Wilder World has a total market cap of $29.89 million and $1.03 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wilder World

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,233,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

